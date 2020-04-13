Android 10 is the newest version of Android that exists right now, while Google works on an Android 11 that is expected to arrive during the second half of the year, as usual. And even though years have passed, and the operating system has improved in many ways, the specter of fragmentation is still around here.

We recommend you | Did you just upgrade to Android 10? These are the first 6 functions that you have to try

We have already shown you which are the smartphones that will update to Android 10, and if you are lucky, yours will be among them, but it is true that, despite the fact that many have received their update, There are still many devices that do not have this version of Android, and that they may not see Android 10.

This is the distribution on Android at the height of April

It seems that Google will not republish, at least in the short term, Android distribution data, however, thanks to Android Studio the Android development tool, You can still see this distribution data for Android versions, since this is very useful information for developers, as they have found out from 9to5Google.

These are the distribution data for April, and despite the fact that they seem confusing, to obtain the percentage of Android mobiles that are in each version, it is enough to subtract the percentage from the version following this one, which would give us the following data:

Android Ice Cream Sandwich: 0.2%

Android Jelly Bean: 1.7%

Android Kit Kat: 4%

Android Lollipop: 9.2%

Android Marshmallow: 11.2%

Android Nougat: 12.2%

Android Oreo: 21.3%

Android Pie: 31.3%

Android 10: 8.2%

Android Pie is the most common version of Android in the world, with a not inconsiderable 31% presence on Android mobiles, so, over time, it would not be strange if we saw some of the terminals that have Android Nougat update to the latest version. Although it must be remembered that within these terminals we have both devices that have come from the factory with Android 9.0, and devices that have come onto the market with previous versions, and then have been updated.

Android 10, meanwhile, is present in only 8.2% of Android devices, and, although it still has time to grow, it is a lower percentage than Android Nougat, which has a presence of 12.9%. The fragmentation is still present in Android, but we have the consolation that it is in a good moment, since the version with the most presence is quite recent.

We recommend you | Android 11 is official: the first beta for developers is now available for download

By this I mean that, if you think about it, Android 10 is only a few months old, and, unlike what happens on iOS, on Android, with the exception of the Google Pixel, most mobiles update a few months after the official launch of Android, and not at the time of that launch, so the gain of users by Android 10 is still underway, and this percentage of presence in Android has not yet reached its peak.

Follow Andro4all