Some time ago, Google left us without the useful information that we handled on a monthly basis about Android version distribution, some graphics that perhaps were being too blushing in recent times, although the truth is that thanks to Android Studio we have been able to partly recover lost statistics that we like so much.

Some data that we like more now, and that is that by doing a more detailed analysis of the information that had come out a few days agoRegarding the distribution of the different versions of Android in early April, we have been able to corroborate a pretty positive turnaround on the Android platform.

In fact, and although Android 10 is growing very slowly – it has an 8.2% share, while Android 9 at this point last year had more than 11% share – the truth is that it seems that fragmentation is decreasing on Android for the first time in years, and this is great news that we must tell.

It is true that Android 10 does not finish starting its escalation, but it is also true that fragmentation is reduced for the first time in years on a platform that has suffered greatly.

2 out of 3 Android devices are in recent releases, and Android 11 plans to further tighten conditions

The truth is that yes, Android 10 does not finish starting the conquest of a mid-range That tops the best-selling tier, and with only the highest range updated this 8.2% penetration share is at least a bad number.

In any case, we must look further and look at a table that clearly shows a cumulative distribution rather than encouraging, with 60.8% of Android devices in versions 8.x Oreo, 9.0 Pie or 10.0, which are the last three flavors of the operating system.

This means that the older versions are finally giving way, and that nearly two thirds of Android devices registered globally have recent versions, something tremendously positive for a Google that for years has worked tirelessly searching limit an endemic problem such as fragmentation, without getting too much.

The improvement is around 3% compared to last year, not insignificant in a complex problem that usually requires physical device change, normally obsolete, so it seems that the last movements of the Mountain View giant are taking effect at the time of avoid fragmenting into devices that maintain media active or in their first two or three years of life.

Google seems to be moving forward with mitigating an endemic problem like fragmentation, and we hope Android 11 takes the final step with A / B updates.

A / B updates are faster and more secure… and now mandatory too!

Also, it seems that Android 11 will take another step implemented the new method of A / B updates so mandatory for any manufacturer who opts for the Google Play certification.

And what does this new update method imply? Well, it’s about facilitating the task for both the manufacturer and the user, allowing the device to update even in the background and much faster.

The method is based, speaking in silver and without technicalities, on which the device uses two copies of the system completely independent, so that when installing an update it is copied on the system that is not being used at the moment, thus allowing the user to continue using the mobile without any problem.

Upon successful completion of the upgrade, this new system would remain dormant in memory, fully prepared, and it would start to be used when restarting the terminal, which once turned off and on would start with a new version completely transparent to the user. In fact, it will only have intervened in the process to accept the restart or postpone it for another time, in a very similar to the one used by Microsoft for example with the latest versions of Windows 10.

A / B updates thus allow return to a previous state if something fails, so they are safer, they facilitate the task for all involved and they only have one disadvantage, which is take up twice the memory space. This and no other is the reason historically used by Samsung for not adopting this method yet, like a Huawei that now, without Google certification, we do not really know what it will do.

Be that as it may, Samsung will have to put its batteries like everyone else, and this will be just another step to eliminate a fragmentation that, ten years later, is still the biggest problem on the Android platform.

