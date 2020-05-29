One of the gems revealed by Vasco’s youth teams, defensive midfielder Andrey had a good start to the season in 2020 and was the target of surveys by teams from abroad. In an interview with Vasco TV, this Thursday, the 22-year-old ruled out a possible immediate departure from Cruz-Maltino and commented on future plans in São Januário.

Andrey is one of Vasco’s jewels (Celso Pupo / Fotoarena)

Photo: Lance!

– We are happy to receive information on surveys for the recognition of the work, but now I am focused on helping Vasco and returning stronger than ever. If it is the best for me and Vasco, I know they will make the best decision when the time comes. I am very grateful for everything the club has done and continues to do for me. We have many goals ahead of us this year and I am focused on that – said Andrey.

The midfielder also spoke about the challenges of the period of removal from the lawns due to the pandemic, but believes that the forced pause was positive for Vasco in some moments.

– It was good for the group because we needed it. We were not having a good time. It is a good time for us to correct mistakes, things were not working out. The team was not getting along. I was living a good sequence, but the team without getting the results would eventually burst for me too. We are all in the same boat. It has been good to put my head in place, come back stronger and work hard with Ramon to end the year with the goals completed. On the physical side, we continue to work hard to get back well – he analyzed.

The live broadcast promoted by the club had as its guests the midfielder Souza, currently at Al-Ahli Jeddah, from the United Arab Emirates and two other youngsters from the base, the midfielders Caio Lopes and Rodrigo. In almost two hours, the four talked about topics such as the feeling of gratitude for the club, references in the sport and plans for the future.

Strong base

An important figure in the 2019 São Paulo Cup runner-up team, Caio Lopes spoke about the refusal of a Flamengo proposal, before renewing with Vasco last year.

– I was right here, I talked to my family and decided to stay. This is my home, it was a matter of gratitude. We were happy as professionals to see the work being valued and receiving proposals, but I decided to stay and I am very happy here today – said Caio.

Rodrigo, recently promoted to the Under-20s, talked about the emotion of having done his first training sessions with the professional squad.

– When I trained for the first time at the professional, I saw those players I knew on TV and video games up close. Being able to be with them sharing moments was a unique moment in my life that will be forever marked in my heart and mind.

See too:

Playing at home is not making a difference in the German Championship. Understand the scenario