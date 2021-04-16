Andrey Rublev, the fourth world top-10 for Godó

Russian Andrey Rublev, 23 years old and world No. 8, will enter this Saturday at noon in the draw for the main draw of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68 Conde de Godó Trophy. The tournament has announced its presence as it began its quarter-final match of the Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000 against Rafa Nadal, who leads the participation in his club, RCTB Barcelona-1899.

He is also a member of the Rublev entity, who visits many times with his coach Fernando Vicente and his physical trainer Marc Boada.

The Muscovite becomes the fourth top-10 in the competition, after Rafael Nadal, the greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (semifinalist in Monaco) and the Argentine Diego schwartzman.

Rublev, a tennis player for RCTB-1899, keeps one of the invitations. Same condition as the Murcian Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image Y the mallorcan Jaume Munar. And another one for the promising young Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

It will be the Russian’s second contest in Barcelona, ​​after his second round in 2015 overcoming the previous phase, a screen in which he stayed in the 2016, 2017 and 2019 editions.