Andrey Rublev, Champion in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MARCH 07: Andrey Rublev of Russia celebrates winning the Mens Final match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary with the trophy or plate during Day 7 of the 48th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy on March 07, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images)

Andrey Rublev, number 8 in the world ranking, continues to fatten his winning streak in finals. He won his seventh consecutive defeat by 7-6 (4) and 6-4 to the Hungarian Marton fucsovics, 29 years old and 53rd ATP, from the previous phase. He has won 14 of the 15 sets played in those finals.

The pupil of the Spanish Fernando Vicente He lifted his eighth ATP Tour crown, seventh on hard court. The best in 2020 in Doha, Adelaide, Hamburg, Saint Petersburg and Vienna, opened a locker this season in the ‘indoor’ of Rotterdam, in Holland, where Rafa Nadal withdrew and Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev did not make it past their debut. Rublev did outrun Stefanos Tsitsipas in a demanding semi-final.

I̶n̶d̶y̶ Andrey 500 🏎🏁 The moment @ AndreyRublev97 beat Fucsovics to win the @abnamrowtt for the first time! pic.twitter.com/cSFgQElSlG – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 7, 2021

He has won 13 of his 14 matches in this course, which he opened by triumphing in the ATP Cup with the Russian team, making a duo with who would later be his executioner at the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev.