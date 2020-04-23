Vasco’s midfielder has the greatest reference in current football in the German midfielder, and in Reizinho the mirror he wants to follow with the Maltese cross on his chest

A rare highlight for Vasco earlier this season was midfielder Andrey. Displaced by then coach Abel Braga to be responsible for leaving the ball since the defense, he gained prominence after periods of greater discretion in the squad. And the midfielder revealed, on Thursday, two references that he has in football.

Andrey’s good football was one of the few good news from Vasco earlier this season (Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco)

Photo: Lance!

– The player I most admire today is Toni Kross, from Real Madrid (ESP), for his hitting the ball, passing, for always being on the move. My biggest idol at Vasco is Juninho Pernambucano, for everything he won for Vasco, his titles, for also playing there in the midfield, where I play and for his humility – he valued when answering questions sent by fans to the profiles of the Copa do Brazil on social media.

Andrey has been one of the athletes for the longest time in the Vasco professional squad. Despite being only 22, he has 78 games and eight goals scored. One in 2020. But what he wants is bonds.

– Certainly, this is a dream of mine too, to win the Brazil Cup with Vasco. Of course I have other dreams … Libertadores, Mundial with Vasco. But this is one of the dreams that I have set and the most real. So we will fight hard for this bi of the Brazil Cup – he completed.

See too:

The foreigners’ team with the most goals in the history of the Brasileirão