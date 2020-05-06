BOSTON (AP) – David Andrews, center of the New England Patriots, believes that the clotting problem he suffered in his lungs and that forced him to miss all the previous season was a “strange accident”.

And the player said he was ready to leave that episode behind as soon as the 2020 season begins.

“It was definitely a very interesting situation. I am very fortunate to have the ability to continue playing this sport, ”Andrews said Tuesday during a press conference call. “I’m just eager to go ahead and be a football player again.”

Andrews declined to elaborate on the cause of the health problem, but said doctors have given him the go-ahead to play again.

“You can’t live in fear of whether something will happen again or not,” he said.

The 27-year-old does not face any restrictions on training. He explained that he was limited in 2019, mainly due to the medication he was taking to treat clots.

He stated that he has currently stopped using these drugs.

“I can continue living my normal life, and the issue of recurrence is something that unfortunately cannot be ruled out,” he said. “I’m just going to get on with my life. I’m going to play and do what I can to stay as healthy as possible. ”

Hired in 2015 as a free agent from Georgia without being drafted, Andrews has played four seasons with New England. Until last season, he had been one of the toughest members of an offensive line that includes right guard Shaq Mason, right tackle Marcus Cannon and left guard Joe Thuney.

Andrews did not line-up just in seven regular-season games from 2015 to 2018, before missing the 2019 campaign for the lung problem, discovered during training camp.

Now, the final season of a three-year, $ 9 million contract extension he signed in 2017 is about to begin.