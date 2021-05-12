Andrew Wiggins plays Curry and Warriors beat Suns

05/12/2021 at 7:50 AM CEST

EFE

Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins regained his best wrist touch and with 38 points he was in charge of leading the attack of the Golden State Warriors that beat the Phoenix Suns 122-116.

After having won the night before the Utah Jazz (119-116), the team with the best record in the Western Conference, they received the Suns, who have the second best, and the Warriors were once again executioners. note that in the playoffs they can also beat any opponent.

Along with Wiggins, star point guard Stephen Curry reached 21 points with 1-of-11 shooting from three, while veteran power forward Draymond Green emerged as the most complete player of the Warriors by contributing a triple-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists..

The reserve escort Jordan Poole was also the sixth player again and a winning surprise factor with 20 points and forward Kent Bazemore, who started, confirmed that he has reached his best level of play and contributed another 17 points.

The victory, the fourth in a row, allows the Warriors (37-33) consolidate in eighth place in the Western Conference waiting for what the seventh Los Angeles Lakers can do.

The Suns (48-21), who suffered the second consecutive loss, lost a great opportunity to have reduced the deficit of a game and a half that they had with the Jazz (50-19) in the fight for the best record in the Western Conference and in the league.

Now the rested Jazz are two games ahead with both teams three games to go to the end of the regular season.

The Hispanic Escort Devin Booker with 34 points, seven rebounds and four assists, won the individual scoring game against Curry, but could not give the victory to the team.

Nor the double-double of the veteran base Chris Paul who had 24 points and 10 assists, nor 20 goals from forward Jae Crowder.