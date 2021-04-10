Andrew Scott, possible signing as Tony Blair

The actor is in talks to enter the series Tony Blair’s character would come out in the sixth season

Following the success of the fourth season of ‘The Crown’, the focus is now on who will be in charge of playing the key public figures in the 1990s, when the two new seasons are centered.

Some details are becoming known about the fifth season: Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia colman like Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce will be the Duke of Edinburgh, and Elizabeth debicki will be in charge of giving life to Lady Di in the last years of his life.

The latest news refers to the actor who will become the former prime minister Tony blair. According to The Sun, the actor Andrew Scott could play the former Labor leader.

According to the outlet, Scott is currently a year older than Blair when he entered Downing Street in 1997, and they suggested that he will be a key piece in the sixth and final season of the Netflix series, which will see the prime minister and queen disagree. after the death of Princess Diana.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The news has caused a stir on social networks. The actor’s agent has told the Daily Mail that Scott “would not be available” for the current filming dates, so “he would have to change his schedules so that he can get the role of ‘The Crown'”. Netflix has not yet commented.

In addition to his role in ‘Fleabag’, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, Andrew also played Moriarty in ‘Sherlock’ and had a major role in the James Bond film ‘Specter’.

The Irish actor has shared the screen with Staunton in the film ‘Pride’, in which he was also Dominic west, who will be the new Prince Charles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io