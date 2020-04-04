In the last weeks in which the majority of the population has stayed at home to decrease the spread of coronavirusMany artists and characters from the world of entertainment have taken the opportunity to bring their art to the homes of the public, either through online concerts or by approaching the art world.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, one of the theater’s most prestigious composers, writers and producers in recent decades, will broadcast one of his prestigious musicals on his YouTube channel for free Broadway every week, to offer another option of entertainment to those who stay at home.

This initiative that bears the name The Show Must Go On! will start on saturday April 4 with the musical The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The work will be available during 48 hours starting at 2 am. The following shows will be announced in the coming days.

