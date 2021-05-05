Andrew Garfield talks about Spider-Man rumors for the first time

It has long been speculated that Andrew Garfield will once again play Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

SONY they are preparing the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of Spider-Man that we will see in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Since filming began it has been speculated that we will see 3 versions of Peter parker interpreted by Tom holland, Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire. Unified the three sagas that we have come to enjoy in theaters since the beginning of the 21st century.

In a recent interview they asked Andrew Garfield if we could see it in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The normal thing is that he would have been clueless or did not want to answer, but he was surprised by denying everything and said that he has not yet received a call from SONY or from Marvel studios about a possible return. He may answer that way because he has signed a large nondisclosure agreement, but he seems quite sincere in the answer. Although until the movie is released or a trailer is shown, we will continue to hope to see him again as the great Marvel hero he played twice.

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p – Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

This information has already been denied twice.

Tom holland a while ago he flatly denied that there would be other versions of Spider-man in the movie, so it agrees with what you have now commented Andrew Garfield. If we do not finally see it, at least we know that there will be other actors from other sagas who will make the leap to Marvel studios for example Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius ​​/ Doctor Octopus and Jamie foxx as Max Dillon / Electro. They will join Zendaya like MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Marisa tomei like May Parker, JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, Jacob Batalon like Ned Leeds, Angourie Rice like Betty Brant, Tony revolori as Flash Thompson, Harry holland, Jordan foster Y Christopher Cocke.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17, 2021. Do you want to see Andrew Garfield in the movie? Leave us your comments below.