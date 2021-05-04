Andrew Garfield rules out returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home, being a mockery of rumors

Not always. After months of speculation about the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, actor Andrew Garfield denied having any involvement in the film with Tom Holland. This after it was confirmed that actors from previous sagas about the superhero would be back in the sequel with Holland, including him, who gave life to the character in the two films of the reboot that began The Incredible Spider-Man.

On the podcast Happy sad confused, Andrew Garfield explained that he has not received any calls from Marvel to return as Spidey in Spider-Man: No Wat Home. The actor even laughs at the insistence with which some people refuse to believe that he will never wear the iconic suit again. This was his response when the host asked him about the rumors that he would return:

There is nothing to ruin. It’s mind-blowing, it’s hilarious, because I have a Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and people get excited. I recommend that you calm down. I can’t speak for anyone but myself. They may be doing something, but I haven’t gotten a call. Haven’t I said it already? They have not called me. They would have called me by now.

However, this would not be the first time that an actor signed by Marvel has to deny their participation in a movie or series because of the contracts that the studio makes them sign. So it is always possible that good old Garfield is using his training as an actor to make us believe that he is not really involved in Spider-Man: There Is No Home. After all, what is official is that Jamie Foxx, who belongs to the same franchise as him, is going to return.

There are very few official details that are known about the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home. So far it has only been confirmed that both Foxx and Alfred Molina, Dr. Octopus in Spider-Man 2, will return and will be the same character as before. Maybe it’s just the villains. What we do know is that the movie will see Holland’s character attempt to clear his name after Mysterio blames him for his murder at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Much has been said about the possibility of a live-action version of the Spider-Verse, particularly the way the studio has speculated about the possible introduction of the multiverse since that sequel to the arachnid hero (which turned out to be a fake) and some facts we saw on WandaVision – 95% (which turned out to be the product of Wanda’s fantastic magical powers). It remains to be seen what Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness really holds for us.

For now, Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, Silence – 84%), if he did participate in the film and simply wants to mislead us, he would have had to finish his part of the shoot by now, since the film ended production at the beginning of the year. Either way, there is less and less to know what Marvel is up to for its spider men, as Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters in mid-December.

