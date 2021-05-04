Andrew Garfield rules out returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home, being a mockery of rumors – Tomatazos

Not always. After months of speculation about the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, actor Andrew Garfield denied having any involvement in the film with Tom Holland. This after it was confirmed that actors from previous sagas about the superhero would be back in the sequel with Holland, including him, who gave life to the character in the two films of the reboot that began The Incredible Spider-Man.

On the podcast Happy sad confused, Andrew Garfield explained that he has not received any calls from Marvel to return as Spidey in Spider-Man: No Wat Home. The actor even laughs at the insistence with which some people refuse to believe that he will never wear the iconic suit again. This was his response when the host asked him about the rumors that he would return:

There is nothing to ruin. It’s mind-blowing, it’s hilarious, because I have a Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and people get excited. I recommend that you calm down. I can’t speak for anyone but myself. They may be doing something, but I haven’t gotten a call. Haven’t I said it already? They have not called me. They would have called me by now.

Soon more information.