Andrew Garfield makes debut in the musical genre with first trailer of Tick Tick Boom

He had a good time since we didn’t see good old Andrew Garfield. The actor had failed to appear on our screens, but no more. Now he returns with a 2021 full of new projects. One of the most exciting is probably Tick ​​Tick Boom, the next musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda that has been the first feature film under his direction and the first trailer of the final result is here.

Set in 1990, Tick ​​Tick Boom is Jon’s storyAndrew Garfield), a young composer who works as a waiter while trying to write the next great musical in American theater. Days before he can have a reunion that could make his dream come true, the pressures of his love affair, his old friend who just moved to New York and the HIV epidemic force him to question his true priorities.

The preview, which was staged at a breakneck pace, shows the protagonist’s life in a small apartment, as well as his closeness to his group of friends. The character reveals that he has been obsessed with the sound of a clock. There are brief glimpses of the different musical numbers in the film and it seems that, as is the tradition of the genre, they are going to break with the most serene logic of the story.

Tick ​​Tick Boom is based on an autobiographical theater musical of the same name that was written by Jonathan Larson, known for Rent another work of the same genre. The original project was not staged until 2001 after Larson’s death and off Broadway while the second title became a sensation on the iconic New York street. Now, the film of the first will come to Netflix.

Of course, the name Miranda only increases expectations. It was the actor and composer who created the latest musical theater sensation: Hamilton – 100%. And it seems that 2021 will also be his year, because in addition to this title he will premiere this month In the neighborhood, another of his works that was adapted to the cinema and directed by Jon M. Chu. So don’t be surprised if you hear a lot from him in the upcoming awards season.

Garfield, on the other hand, has had a busy year and that’s not going to stop or just because of this project. The actor best remembered for being Spider-Man started the year with the commercial, but rather limited, premiere of Mainstream – 46%, a film by Gia Coppola. And just yesterday the trailer for another long-awaited film that will star called The Eyes of Tammy Faye, biographical drama about a couple of evangelists.

Tick ​​Tick Boom It does not have a release date yet, but the trailer confirms that it will arrive at the end of 2021 and also assures that it will reach theaters. This means that Netflix will be looking for you to qualify for the awards season, so expect to hear a lot about this movie regardless of whether your thing is musicals or if you are followers of the good Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, Silence – 100%, Until the Last Man – 86%). We will most likely see her between mid-October and late December earlier.

