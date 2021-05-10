Andrew Garfield denies involvement in ‘Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield He has assured that he will not participate in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ next to Tom holland Y Tobey Maguire. Is he telling the truth? Everything we know about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

If there is one thing that will always exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), it is rumors. It only takes an ambiguous tweet or a fan theory to unleash the euphoria of the public. Something like this is happening with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘, the third solo Spider-Man film from Tom holland, on which a lot of expectation and speculation is being created. The most widespread rumor: what will there be a meeting between the three actors who have played the superhero on the big screen, that is, Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The current arachnid man has already denied it, and now it has been Garfiel who has broken his silence, and has denied having received any calls to invite him to participate in the film.

The actor, who brought the character to life in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, has said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: “I can’t speak for anyone else but myself. They may be doing something, but I didn’t get any calls.”. And he has continued, bluntly, in the face of all the reactions that have been experienced with the issue on social networks: “I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it’s like people are going crazy. And I’m just saying, ‘Guys, guys, guys.’ I would love to be able to talk to everyone and say, ‘I recommend you guys. relax a bit ‘”. They seem like statements that make the issue of the multiverse of ‘spideys’ clear, but, really, have you flatly denied it at some point?

The podcast has shared the video of the moment on Twitter, for fans to judge whether or not the actor’s explanations are convincing:

The truth is that the theory of the three Spider-Man already goes far beyond mere rumors. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has confirmed in its cast to Alfred Molina in the role of Doctor Octopus, which he played in ‘Spider-Man 2’ with Maguire, and also Jamie foxx as Electro, the villain of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ with Garfield. On the other hand, William spencer, Garfield’s stunt double, was seen on the set of the new movie. Coincidences? Since ‘Avengers: Endgame’ changed the MCU as we know it and introduced us to the idea of ​​the multiverse, the possibilities are endless for the franchise. And it looks like the next movie starring Tom Holland could shake things up even more. The release date is next December 17.

