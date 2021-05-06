Andrew Garfield backing off? Now he says “never say never” about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tomatazos

Fans have been reading rumors for several months about what we will see in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and most hope that these are not simple rumors but very well-kept secrets by Marvel and Sony. You know we’re talking about the SpiderVerse, that epic crossover that fans expect between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%), Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Weekend Crazy – 25%) and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%).

For now, the participation of either of the two previous Spidermen has not been confirmed, but in an interview with the podcast Happy sad confused Garfield was questioned about it and denied his involvement, with apparent certainty, and many believed that this was definitive proof that the rumors will not come true. However, a new interview puts it in doubt, since this time he finished with a “never say never”, What was he not very sure last time?

Garfield was the protagonist of both installments of The Amazing Spider-Man, and due to problems with the actor with the studio and a massive hack of Sony, the third part was canceled and Tom holland became the new Spider-Man, making his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. However, Garfield had already garnered a large number of fans who now yearn for his return.

In the interview given to Happy sad confused these were his statements:

There is nothing to ruin. It’s mind-blowing, it’s hilarious, because I have a Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and people get excited. I recommend that you calm down. I can’t speak for anyone but myself. They may be doing something, but I haven’t gotten a call. Haven’t I said it already? They have not called me. They would have called me by now.

Now, in an unexpected twist, the actor spoke to Access and his stance was much more ambiguous, similar to that taken by Kevin Feige, Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer, when asked about the crossover of Spider-Man: No Way Home. You can read what he said and listen to it here:

I, of course, have heard all the rumors of everything and to be frank, I think it is a great idea, but as a fan, as a simple fan to have … like I said before, it’s not something that I … , I don’t… God. I hate being given the responsibility of disappointing people. Um, but, yeah, no, it’s not something they asked me or anything like that, but you know, never say never.

#AndrewGarfield on #SpiderMan rumors: “Never say never.” pic.twitter.com/uCTale4lma – Access (@accessonline) May 5, 2021

Of course, this is not definitive proof, but there are too many clues suggesting the crossover, such as a double the risk post of Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man movies, apparently on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, promotional products of the film that were given away at the end of the filming and even an article by Collider published in December … everything indicates that it is true.

In the case of Tobey Maguire, the clues are scarcer, but the rumors are as strong as those of Garfield, and at least it was already confirmed by Alfred Molina himself, not only that he will return as Doctor Octopus, but that it is the same villain that appeared in The Man Spider 2 – 93%.

Another actor who was announced is Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in the sequel to The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%. Unlike Molina, he has not confirmed his participation in a recent interview, but he did so shortly after announcing that he would be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, He did it through an Instagram post in which, coincidentally, three Spider-Men appeared on their backs, and he deleted it shortly after.

