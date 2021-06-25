Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones to star for FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ series

Va The Hollywood Reporter we have learned that FX will develop an adaptation in the form of a television series based on Jon Krakauer’s New York Times best-seller,‘Under the Banner of Heaven’. The series will star Andrew Garfield (‘The Social Network’) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (‘Normal People’), in which it will be Garfield’s first major television project in 12 years after appearing in the adaptation of ‘Red. Riding ‘.

The novel is described as follows:

On July 24, 1984, a woman and her daughter were brutally murdered by two brothers, Ron and Dan Lafferty, fundamentalist Mormons who claimed to act by divine command. This story, which seems typical of Islamic religious fundamentalism, takes place in the United States as a consequence of an extreme interpretation of one of the most popular religious creeds in the country. Along the way, to expose the existence of a hidden violent and inflexible religious fundamentalism that fosters a deceptive messianic idealism.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Dustin Lance Black (‘My Name is Harvey Milk’) will take over this series in which Garfield plays the role of Pyre, a Mormon who is committed to his Church and family, but begins to question some of the teachings. of the Church through his contact with an alleged murderer. For his part, Edgar-Jonesser Brenda, a faithful young Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

Created and produced by the aforementioned Dustin Lance Black, the series will be executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culpde Imagine Television, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films, Gillian Berrie and David Mackenzie, the latter a. turn director.

FX Productions produces the series to come exclusively to FX on Hulu.