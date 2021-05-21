Andrew Garfield again denies his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Internet has become one of the most accessible means of obtaining information about what the public likes, as well as important previews of things they have been waiting for, such as the most popular films today. However, in the same way that information is becoming more accessible, there is also the possibility of stumbling upon false information that only fuels your hopes.

This has become something of benefit for some of the big studios, especially since their films become a trend before their releases and thus keep the public’s expectations high, although sometimes it could also be counterproductive for the moment in which the films are released. fans end up disappointed. This is something that Marvel Studios has worked with a lot lately, and although its box office is significant, it has generated several conflicts with its fans.

Although apparently he keeps his productions secret to maintain surprise, in recent years it has become customary that, “coincidentally”, information is leaked such as what happened on several occasions with Tom Holland and Avengers: Infinity War – 79% or Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Without forgetting the great expectations that were generated with WandaVision – 95%. Now the focus is on Spider-Man: No Way Home, possibly Holland’s last movie in the MCU.

The film directed by Jon Watts has become the current center of attention due to the possible inclusion of the multiverse, as happened in the successful Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% where several versions of the superhero were found. Rumors have said that there might be a chance to look at Tom holland sharing the scene with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, returning as each of their Peter Parker.

The last few months have been a constant “is it false” or “could be”, and it has been the same actors, as well as Kevin Feige who have fed this. Garfield recently entered the already popular BuzzFeed Celeb dynamic, where actors read the most popular and hilarious tweets regarding them. One of the comments that attracted the most attention at this time was when someone spoke about how exciting it would be to see Holland, Maguire and Garfield together, to which, laughing, the latter assured that his excitement would be in vain, denying the possibility of a multiverse.

Remember that it was Andrew himself who a couple of weeks ago said “never say never” during an interview with Acces Online:

I of course have heard all the rumors around […] I hate being given the responsibility of disappointing people. Um, but, yeah, no, it’s not something they asked me or anything like that, but you know, never say never.

It is worth mentioning that, although this is already a fairly common strategy for Marvel Studios, there have been several indications that do feed the possibility of seeing the three actors together, such as gifts from the production where images that combine things like fonts are seen Of the movies. But perhaps the most obvious is the confirmation of Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx repeating the characters that each played in the two previous versions of Spider-Man.