Elina Svitolina’s coach, Andrew Bettles He gave an interview to Passing Shot, where he took stock of the progression of his pupil in recent months. Bettles wanted to give importance to the figure of Gael Monfils, a player who has helped Elina on and off the court, opening the possibility for both of them to play a tournament in mixed doubles mode.

-Relationship between Svitolina and Monfils:

“They train many times together. Gael is a boy who has a lot of fun on the track and is also a great professional. Both he and Elina finished the year in the top ten and there is a special chemistry between them. After each training, both they go to rest together and Monfils tries to relax Svitolina. They are two boys who never get bored. Maybe one day we can see them both playing a mixed tournament. It would be great to see him, “he acknowledged in a Ukrainian medium.

-Training between men and women in tennis:

“It is being shown that women play very well in training sessions with men. Perhaps it is true that boys may relax a little and enjoy training more, but for girls it is special to train with the best players on the circuit When Serena Williams and Andy Murray played together the last edition of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, everyone showed great interest in this modality. The same thing happened in the Hopman Cup. I think that the mixed doubles should be more visible to everyone , since it is seen in some occasions games of great caliber “.

-Elina Svitolina’s great dream as a professional player:

“I think that a gold medal in the Olympic Games would be incredible for Svitolina. I would go so far as to say that it is the great goal that he has in mind in the short and long term. For any athlete, standing out in the Olympic Games is special, and I think that Elina really wants to take Ukraine to the top of tennis in this competition. Obviously there will be a lot of pressure as she is one of the favorite players, but I think she is facing a great opportunity to do it next year in Tokyo, “he concluded. .