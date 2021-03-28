Andreu Plaza. “It was our best game of the season”

03/28/2021 at 00:13 CET

Gritting his teeth when Fede was erected on a wall and being lethal in front of a Levante that leads the League with authority, the FC Barcelona has acceded this Saturday in Madrid to the final of the Glass of Spain.

The Barcelona team performed at a very high level and only the posts and the aforementioned performance of the granota goalkeeper allowed the score to reflect a 3-3 with seven minutes remaining.

At the conclusion of the crash, an Andreu Plaza who is usually restrained in his statements broke that phlegm to highlight the great performance your team just put in.

“The game was brilliant, overall our best game of the season. In the first half we were far superior to Levante. Now they are telling me the numbers, 22 shots on goal against eight of them. And we were losing 1-0. I did not understand what was happening, “said the Girona, who will opt for the first title of the course after raising two corresponding to the past: the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

“At half-time I told them that I couldn’t understand it. My fear was that we would rush into the second half if we continued without scoring. The quick goal in the second half helped us and then there has been a bit of give and take, but we were coming through very clearly. They have done loose things, a goal, a mistake and a rebound, “continued the Barcelona coach.

“Leave us half to celebrate, we have done very well. Tomorrow or rather in a while we will think about Inter, which is the final that everyone said it would be and that is how it has been, “said Plaza.

Ximbinha was key in the Barça victory

| FCB

Moment to analyze this Sunday’s rival, an interista team which will be much more prominent for this absurd decision to separate the two semifinals no more and no less than eight hours (the first at 1:00 p.m. and the second, at 9:00 p.m.).

“I see Inter very strong. I saw them like this against Palma and today also against Cartagena. It is a very powerful team, very fast, that runs a lot and is very vertical. We have to be very attentive, because their weapon is to run, We have played eight hours later than them and it is possible that it shows, “he snapped with a certain tone of complaint. That’s right.

“We have to be in the finals and then whatever has to happen will happen. The team is very serious, has very clear ideas and the scoreboard does not affect us to continue playing our game, “concluded an optimistic Plaza.