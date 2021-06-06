Andreu Plaza admitted that they had to suffer a lot to force the third game

06/06/2021 at 11:36 PM CEST

FC Barcelona has achieved a double value victory this Sunday against Movistar Inter in the penalty shootout with Aicardo as the final protagonist and this quarterfinal duel will be decided this Wednesday in the third match at 8:00 p.m. at the Palau.

And in parallel the azulgrana team broke the hex that was chasing him this season against a Madrid team that had defeated them in the finals of the Spanish Cup and the Spanish Super Cup.

Satisfied by the agonizing point achieved and still recovering his breath after the heads or tails of the penalties, Andreu Plaza pointed out that the meeting had two parts quite well differentiated.

“In the first half we came out without fear, focused and knowing the intensity of the rival. I think the team has managed the ball well, we have had it well and they have not created danger. In the second half it was different, perhaps the draw did us a little damage, we recovered, we scored again, they tied us again … In the end, the point is that we have always been ahead and that helps “, reflected the Barcelona coach.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed by how the game went. It was more even than the first. I think that at the Palau we were much superior in the second half and today after the break they have taken the ball from usThey left us very few things, we had to defend far behind, we made a lot of fouls … we were better at the Palau, “continued the man from Girona.

“Yes, sometimes that happens and it’s sports. The other day we deserved it more and today they deserved it more. In the end in the aggregate count of the matches, 1-1 is fair. Now my heart rate is still a bit high, because a penalty shoot-out is what it is, this time it was expensive and we won, “Plaza said after the crash.

Barça forced the third game against Inter

| SANDRA SANTIAGO

This Monday the 1,000 tickets go on sale that the authorities allow and surely they will not take long to run out. And it is that this team has earned that the fans support it like never before to knock out the current champion of all domestic competitions: League, Spanish Cup, Super Cup and Copa del Rey, the most recent title.

“That they help us, because today the public here has pressed a lot and we look forward to a Palau as full as possible, which allows Health and with the maximum entries that are allowed, “claimed Andreu Plaza who will not continue next season on the bench.

As for that decisive meeting on Wednesday, the Barça manager hopes it will be “similar, although no network for both computers, which today they did have. Let’s hope we don’t get to penalties again, because if not, some of them will die. “