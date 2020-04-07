Mario Andretti, champion of the world of Formula 1 and four times of the IndyCar – three under the name USAC and another under CART -, has included Fernando Alonso in his list of best drivers in history. The American, when asked by a fan, was clear that the Asturian should have a place among the most successful faces in the sport.

Mario Andretti, father of Michael Andetti –expilot and owner of Andretti Autosport–, has participated in a round of questions and answers from fans organized by Racer.com magazine. Among one of the issues was a broad question with a concise response from the champion.

The question of a certain Alfred from North Carolina was the following:

“My personal opinion is that the best drivers are those who have driven the most cars and have succeeded in everything they have ever driven. For various reasons, today’s drivers focus on only one category and this perhaps prevents them from demonstrating their skills in other categories. ”

“In my opinion, my opinion is that the best drivers ever are, in no particular order, you -Mario Andretti-, Foyt, Parnelli Jones, Gurney, Jim Clark and Stirling Moss.”

“Now other drivers like Senna or Schumacher are very talented, but due to their mindset of focusing on just one car, any ability to drive another car has not been demonstrated during their careers. Are there any other drivers that you would add to my roster? ?

Mario Andretti’s answer to this long question was a simple and concise one: “Fernando Alonso”. The American has had the opportunity to experience the adventures of Spanish up close at the Indianapolis 500. Especially the first one.

Alonso competed with Andretti and McLaren in his first attempt to win the Triple Crown in 2017. The Asturian surprised all the American public and despite his abandonment, he left very good feelings. He repeated in 2019 with those of Woking and Carlin with less success.

The Oviedo, in addition to exploring American soil, also dared with the Endurance World Championship where he was crowned and won twice in a row at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This year he has raced the 2020 Dakar Rally for the first time with little experience in rally raids and has signed a magnificent 12th place overall.

