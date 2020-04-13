The Italian-American praises the British despite it

He believes that Lewis will overcome Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton won last season with what is now his sixth title, his fifth with Mercedes. The Briton has dominated the hybrid era along with those of Brackley and Mario Andretti has put the emphasis on the cars that the Stevenage has had the fortune to drive.

For the Italian-American, the performance of their cars has been key to Hamilton’s success. However, it does not detract from the pilot and acknowledges that he has managed to get the most out of all his cars.

“Lewis has always had competitive cars. I don’t remember if in his Formula 1 career he has ever had a car with no potential winner. But he has done his job and continues to do so. I have always been his fan and I am sure he is the envy. from many other pilots. He has the necessary equipment and makes the most of it and that is what a pilot is supposed to do, “he said in statements collected by Stats Perform.

It is still unknown when this 2020 season of Formula 1 will start and if it will. However, Hamilton will have the opportunity when the competition resumes to equalize in titles to Michael Schumacher. Andretti is very clear that he will not only catch up with the German, but he will surpass him.

“When you look at Formula 1, the records speak for themselves. He is young enough and will probably become the biggest winner in history. It is an achievement I never thought anyone could come close to, a record held by Michael Schumacher,” has expressed to finish.

It should be noted that Hamilton is not only close to catching the German in titles, but also in victories and podiums. The Briton has managed to climb to the top 84 times against Schumacher’s 91. As for the podium, the Mercedes has 150 while the former Ferrari driver has 155.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.