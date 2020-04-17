Sixth team confirmed for the new category of Alejandro Agag

The sets will receive the cars next October to start testing them

Andretti Autosport is the sixth team to confirm the Extreme E for its grid. It is the first American group to join the category that seeks to raise awareness of the terrible impact of the hand of man on the environment.

Andretti Autosport is a great brand whose record highlights five wins at the Indianapolis 500 and four IndyCar championships. The team has also competed in Formula E since the inaugural season and has already garnered several electric victories.

Andretti joins Venturi, HWA, ABT, Veloce Racing and QUEV to compete in this new category, whose first calendar will consist of five appointments. All teams will receive their Odyssey 21 SUV at the end of next October to be able to test them in a test.

The founder and executive director of the new category, Alejandro Agag, welcomes Andretti as the sixth confirmed team in the Championship.

“I am delighted to welcome Andretti Autosport, a true driving force in racing, as the last team to join Extreme E,” said Agag.

Michael Andretti, President and CEO of Andretti Autosport, indicates that this foray into Extreme E corresponds with the objective of expanding his company and opening up to new forms of competition.

“We remain dedicated to expanding and diversifying the effort of our team, both in traditional motorsports and in new and revolutionary concepts,” says Andretti.

Andretti Autosport boss Roger Griffiths is delighted that there is an initiative like the Extreme E to be able to race while also contributing to the environment.

“The format proposed for Extreme E is unique, not only from the perspective of the competition but also because of what it means for the Planet, the impact it will have on it and what we can contribute to improve it,” says Griffiths to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.