The model Andressa Suita bet on a powerful production to closely follow her husband’s new show, Gusttavo Lima, broadcast over the web to fans this Friday (22). As in the two previous presentations, Gabriel and Samuel’s mother did not neglect her fashionista touch when choosing the pieces.

Andressa Suita returned to bet on a fashionista production for her husband’s live, Gusttavo Lima, this Friday (22). If in her husband’s 2nd live broadcast she wore a chic comfy look, this time the model wanted pieces with a more refined look. “I had to choose a look to match,” stated the Goiana. She transformed a structured blazer into a blazer and added accessories full of personality. “We put on 3 belts and this chain earring to compose”, detailed the mother of Gabriel and Samuel, recently honored by their father in shorts with a fun print. On the feet, an overknee boot completed the look.

Famous approve production of Andressa: ‘Doll’

On Instagram, she shared two pictures of her look and won the approval of several celebrities. “Willingness to get ready right, my daughter ?! All produced once again to accompany the wonderful live of my ambassador, Gusttavo Lima”, captioned the famous, who organized a charity bazaar with various items from her closet to collect donations to fight the pandemic of Covid-19. Flávia Camargo, country woman

Luciano, said: “Beautiful doll”. The model Lorena Carvalho, engaged to

Lucas Lucco also praised: “Tá gata”.

Waiting for his second heir,

Flávia Viana also left an affectionate comment. “Goddess,” he wrote. The influencer Wanda Grandi compared: “I already want this paquita look!”

Model expressed opinion on body after pregnancy: ‘Change was too big’

In a conversation with

Adriana Sant’Anna on Instagram, Gusttavo’s wife talked about the transformations that

the two pregnancies caused its appearance. “The change in my body was very big. I worked, had time to take care of myself, lived tanned, traveled … We end up dedicating ourselves a lot to our children and forgetting about us. This cannot happen in order not to develop into post-depression “I left. But I did. I had the support of my mother and my husband. I had very low self-esteem and didn’t believe in people’s praise. I thought they praised me to please me”, recalled the Goiana, adding: ” I’m on a diet! Very focused, actually. After I had my second child, I stopped posting photos in a bikini because I don’t feel comfortable yet “.

Marriage took place under total separation of assets

Married to Gusttavo Lima about five years ago, the model told columnist Leo Dias that the marriage

it is under a regime of total separation of assets. “I felt so good about it at the time, to show that I wasn’t getting married out of interest, that it was out of love. And I always had my job, I could manage. It wasn’t him who proposed it to me, it was my choice, really, “he said.

(By Marilise Gomes)

Andressa Suita wears a structured blazer as a live dress by Gusttavo Lima