Gusttavo Lima’s wife, Andressa Suita starred in photos with her two children, Gabriel and Samuel. The boys were wearing identical outfits and won praise from celebrities such as Romana Novais and countryman Maiara, a pair from Maraisa. When interacting with a fan, the model also gave a curiosity behind the scenes of the photo.

Andressa Suita showed an essay made with her sons, Samuel and Gabriel, fruits of her marriage to Gusttavo Lima, this Saturday (09) on Instagram. The boys, honored by their father through a casual look worn this week, were wearing identical looks: plain white polo shirt and gray shorts. The only difference between the two was in the color of the shoe, which was the same model. In view of the records, famous family friends praised the little ones. “Beautiful!” Exclaimed Maiara, a pair from Maraisa. “Too beautiful!” Agreed Romana Novais, DJ Alok’s wife.

Model delivers curious backstage to get kids attention

In the caption, Andressa told a curiosity about the backstage of the clicks. “For these photos to happen … Oh, there were stories, promises of chocolate … and so on. Which mommy identifies there ?!”, asked the artist,

whose charity bazaar was a blockbuster. When interacting with a fan, she added: “It’s a struggle to put on clothes and shoes!”. Check out!

Andressa overcame a fall in self-esteem after pregnancy: ‘I didn’t believe in praise’

In a virtual chat with the influencer

Adriana Sant’Anna, Gusttavo Lima’s wife opened the game about

their relationship with the body after the two pregnancies, separated by a short period of time. “I had stretch marks on my body while breastfeeding. My chest got really big, because I had a lot of milk. Then the stretch marks burst. It started to bother me a lot. But nowadays, I think I should be proud of having had the gift to generate. I started to accept myself with them because they are part of my history “, he indicated. The goiana,

to whom Gusttavo has already asked for a new heiress, he even revealed that he almost had postpartum depression: “I had very low self-esteem and did not believe in people’s praise. I thought they praised me to please me.”

Marriage of Andressa and Gusttavo have total separation of assets and separate accounts

Married to the “Ambassador” since October 2016, the model opted for

regime of total separation of assets in marriage. That is, if they are to separate, each person only leaves the relationship with their own assets. “I felt so good about it at the time, to show that I wasn’t getting married out of interest, that it was out of love. And I always had my job, I could manage. It wasn’t him who proposed it to me, it was my choice, “said Andressa, revealing separate bank accounts:” We have it. I have my job, and Gusttavo has his job ”

(By Marilise Gomes)

