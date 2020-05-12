Andressa Suita scolds Gusttavo Lima and children for a joke: ‘There is no court’

Gusttavo Lima dared to play with his children and took the two of them to ride a motorcycle inside the house. The unusual scene was not approved by Andressa Suita, who had fun and scolded the trio. ‘These boys have nothing more to invent. These hot boys’, pointed out the mother of 2 when sharing the homemade moment on Instagram

Gusttavo Lima ‘got ready’ together with his children this Monday (11). The sertanejo took the heirs to stroll through the garden of the farm where they live in the interior of Goiás. The trio rode an electric motorcycle and was filmed by Andressa Suita. “How can that! Look at the father of 2 there. You have to turn around (laughs)”, warned the model in an Instagram post. The owner of the hit “Nickname”, however, dared to joke when driving the vehicle inside the house, just as he took a plane into the room. Along with Gabriel, 2 years old, and Samuel, 1 year old, the singer entered the living room balcony and started going around the furniture.

When filming the unusual walk in the living room, Andressa Suita showed that she disapproved of the game. Laughing at the fun scene, the model gave a “scolding” to Gusttavo Lima and her children, Gabriel and Samuel, who like to combine looks for events. “You don’t have a judgment, do you? (Laughs) Who can handle it?”, Warned the model and, in sequence, continued: “These boys have nothing more to invent. These hot boys”.

Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita do not have many disagreements in the relationship. According to the model, the couple had no major disagreements after the wedding. “We don’t think [em nos separar]. We ended this long before, but now, even more after all that we went through, then the children came … We became much more mature with the children. Before we used to fight for nonsense, today we don’t even fight anymore, we are focused “, he highlighted and, in the sequence, warned:” I was already very jealous at the beginning of our courtship. (…) I never touched his cell phone, and he never touched mine either. We always had that respect “.

Andressa Suita is dedicated to the diet, since she intends to return to the body of her youngest son, Gabriel, before pregnancy. “I’m on a diet! Very focused, actually. After I had my second child, I stopped posting photos in a bikini because I don’t feel comfortable yet,” he warned. Gusttavo Lima’s wife said she gained 16 kg because of the two pregnancies. “The change in my body was very big. I worked, had time to take care of myself, lived tanned, traveled … We end up dedicating ourselves a lot to our children and forgetting about us”, he added.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

