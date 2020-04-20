Andressa Suita announced, on Sunday (19), the creation of a virtual bazaar whose income will be 100% reverted to charities. ‘It’s all from my personal collection, there are blouses, pants, dresses, bags and shoes, several incredible looks! I’m sure you will love it! ‘, Said Gusttavo Lima’s wife. “Not only Brazil, but how the world is in need of our help”, he declared

Andressa Suita explains intention of virtual bazaar: ‘I want to join forces’

In the video posted by the influencer on social networks, Andressa poses with a Dolce & Gabbana jacket and explains why she decided to set up the bazaar. “People, with great affection we dedicate our last days to the realization of this dream, and in this I will need your help a lot. I think we are living in a moment when, not only Brazil, but as the world is needing more than never from our help. And I, along with you, also want to join forces and contribute in some way. With that in mind, we created a completely online Bazaar, #BazarDaSuita. And 100% of the amount collected will be donated to donations to charities ” , wrote Andressa, who paid tribute to her children in the form of a tattoo.

Gusttavo Lima has lives reported because of drinks

After holding two lives on his YouTube channel, Gusttavo Lima is being investigated by Conar (National Advertising Self-Regulation Council). According to columnist Daniel Castro, the agency received a series of complaints from consumers who alleged that there was no restriction on alcohol ads for children under 18, which violates advertising ethics. In 20 days, both Ambev and Gusttavo must provide clarifications. According to Conar, there was no limitation on access to the channel for minors under 18 years of age. During the live held this Sunday (19), Henrique, from the duo with Juliano, pinned the decision by joking saying that “they couldn’t take some things”.

Ambassador regrets allegations: ‘They judged me’

On social media, Gusttavo Lima regretted the criticism he received after drinking and cursing at lives. “Only those who were on the other side of the coin know the real importance of receiving help. From the moment I saw the smile of these people, I understood the real meaning of loving others. That simple live, with which they judged me for all my actions. , it changed the lives of hundreds of people. And that, after all, is what really matters. Do it from the heart, help others, distribute love and happiness. And you, have you thought about changing the world today? ” he.

