Andressa Suita shared one before and after her relationship with Gusttavo Lima. In the first photo, from 2012, the backlander singer appears with tousled hair and a short beard. The influencer is already with the blonde hair. The model compared the record with one made this week. ‘The weather was great for us’, wrote Gabriel and Samuel’s mother about the result

Andressa Suita shared two photos with her husband, Gusttavo Lima, to show the evolution of the couple over eight years. In the first record, the singer appears with a very short beard and with tousled hair, while the influencer has the blondest strands. “The weather was great for us,” joked Gabriel and Samuel’s mother, who appeared in a sequence of cute clicks during the quarantine.

Gusttavo Lima asks Andressa Suita for a live daughter

Gusttavo Lima is no longer today and proposes to the woman to increase the family and the singer spoke about it in the second live he did on Youtube. The influencer – who chose a stylish look for the virtual show – was questioned by her husband. “Shall we make a little girl?” Asked the Ambassador. “Let’s leave it for about 3 years, what do you think?”, Suggested Andressa. “In 3 years from now, I’ll be silly”, joked the countryman, causing on social networks. “This guy is a phenomenon”, amused a fan of the singer. When answering a follower on Instagram who asked about her third child, she had already denied having another baby. “I already closed the factory,” he said with laughing emojis and a woman running.

Andressa Suita promotes charity bazaar with pieces from her closet

To help institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic – a disease contracted by Fernanda Lima’s father – Andressa Suita launched a bazaar, the proceeds of which will go to the cause. She made available about 90 pairs of shoes and more than 30 dresses, in addition to other models of her closet. “I’m going to put on the store dresses that I wore in some special moments. (…) There are several important pieces that I wore on remarkable occasions”, she told the influencer. The blonde showed some models on her Instagram, one of them the dress she used for her civil wedding with Gusttavo Lima. “There is this look here is one of my darlings, because I wore it only once and it was at Buteco BH. There is also the dress I wore on my 31st birthday”, she said, showing other models of the bazaar.

Gusttavo Lima regrets complaints about their lives: ‘They judged me’

After having his virtual shows denounced to the National Advertising Self-Regulation Council, Conar, for the consumption of alcoholic drinks, Gusttavo Lima used his Instagram to regret what happened. “Only those who were on the other side of the coin know the real importance of receiving help. From the moment I saw the smile of these people, I understood the real meaning of loving others. That simple live, with which they judged me for all my actions. , changed the lives of hundreds of people. And that ultimately is what really matters. Do it from the heart, help others, distribute love and happiness. And you, have you thought about changing the world today? ” the Ambassador.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’