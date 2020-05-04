Andressa Suita got ready with pieces from the Riachuelo brand to accompany Gusttavo Lima’s presentation at Villa Mix this Sunday (03). In her social network, the model showed the pieces chosen for the occasion and assumed that she stayed at home to see the show on the web, as well as all fans of the backcountry. On Saturday, Gusttavo Lima announced that he changed his mind and will instead do a new live at home

Andressa Suita took a look at the look to watch Gusttavo Lima’s live at Villa Mix this Sunday (03). “Day of watching my love show at home on the #VillaMixEmCasa live with you! Did you like my whole Riachuelo look?” and Jade Magalhães at the show that the fiancé, Luan Santana, did at home for the fans. To combine comfort with style, the mother of Gabriel and Samuel opted for black knit pants (R $ 119.90) with stoned denim jacket (149.90) and, on the feet, black boots with thin heels (R $ 99, 90). “Because here on the farm it is very cold”, he justified.

Gusttavo Lima announced new live after controversies

The sertanejo backtracked on his decision not to make more lives at his home after he was reported to Conar (National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation) for not limiting access to the channel for minors under 18 years of age. This Saturday Gusttavo Lima announced that he will do a new virtual show on the 22nd of this month. “What a moment, baby,” vibrated Andressa Suita. “We are sharing our intimacies, showing the public what our life is like off the stage, sharing unique moments! Artists are looking for a way to interact with fans and quarantined audiences through lives. We are providing a great social service “, explained the artist.

Gusttavo Lima asks his wife for a daughter

During his last live at home, Gusttavo Lima made a special request to his wife, Andressa Suita. “Shall we make a little girl?” Asked the Ambassador. “Let’s leave it for about 3 years, what do you think?”, Suggested the influencer. “In 3 years I will be ashamed”, shot Gusttavo, amusing the internet users, who asked that the live become a family reality show.

Andressa Suita made a charity bazaar

In addition to her husband, who collected tons of food and helped over 700 families in a needy community in Goiânia, Andressa Suita also decided to make a difference and help those most in need during this Coronavirus pandemic, which left thousands unemployed. For this, the model organized a 100% charitable virtual bazaar. Among the pieces available for sale, the model’s iconic looks, such as the dress she wore on her 31st birthday and another used by her in the celebration of the civil wedding with Gusttavo Lima. Not to mention 90 pairs of shoes in the most varied styles.

