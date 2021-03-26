Andresito classifies Jimbee Cartagena in the last second

03/25/2021 at 8:21 PM CET

EFE

In the last second, Andresito propelled Jimbee Cartagena to the semifinals of the Spanish Cup (2-1) and he struck down Viña Albali Valdepeñas, who two seconds earlier had crashed a ball into the post, when equality seemed the only destination for an intense, balanced and exciting clash.

CAR

VAL

JIMBEE CARTAGENA, 2

(0 + 2): Chemi (p.), Bebe, Lucao, Franklin, Wantinho -initial five-, Jesús, Marinovic, Mellado, Solano, Avellino, Juanpi and Andresito (2).

VIÑA ALBALI VALDEPEÑAS, 1

(1 + 0): Edu (p.), Xavi Cols, Sergio González, Chino, Matheus Preá (1) -starting five-, Catela, Nano, José Ruiz, Cainan, Dani Santos and Álex García.

REFEREES

Cordero Gallardo (Andalusian) and Rabadán Sainz (Valencian). They showed a yellow card to Waltinho (4 ‘) and Andresito (20’), from Jimbee Cartagena: and to Àlex García (4 ‘) and Matheus Preá (39’), from Viña Albali Valdepeñas.

GOALS

0-1, Matheus Preá (2 ‘); 1-1, Andresito (21 ‘); 2-1, Andresito (40 ‘).

INCIDENTS

First match of the quarterfinals of the men’s futsal Spanish Cup played in front of several hundred spectators at the WiZink Center (Madrid).

One second is a world in futsal. When the referees signaled the last foul in favor of the team led by Duda, there was barely one left, just enough time for a direct kick, for the last time Andresito turned into victory with a low shot, which no one managed to repel on their way to the goal.

He scored the two goals of Cartagena’s comeback, which awaits rival in the semifinals on Saturday of the duel between Palma Futsal and Movistar Inter and achieves the goal set by its coach, Duda, of reaching the semifinals with the merit of having lifted the 0-1 against received in a minute and 28 seconds.

Because Valdepeñas quickly took advantage through Matheus Preá, more powerful and more decisive in the fight with Lucao to unleash a resounding right on Chemi’s goal, surprised by an unattainable shot as soon as the start of a duel that developed the expected balance, but with dominance from Cartagena.

Perhaps because of the condition of that goal against, which differentiates the perspectives of the team ahead on the scoreboard and the one that needs a draw, it was the rojiblanco team the one who assumed the most possession and responsibility with the ball, which had a hard time generating the chances he was chasing, but he threw more than his rival.

There Edu emerged, as forceful in the response as the 0-1 had been of his teammate Matheus Prea on goal. To Mellado, to Marinovic, twice to Solano … Edu frustrated each of the offensive options, neither as constant nor as clear as he searched, with which Cartagena opposed the 0-1 in the first period.

Former Blue Sergio González shot at the post on the penultimate play

| RFEF

The Valdepeñas endurance exercise did not last much beyond the intermission. Thus, at 43 seconds into the restart Andresito converted a rebound to 1-1, in the reward of Cartagena, better until then less in the 0-1 of his competitor, to which Chemi also answered.

Once the game was open, everyone had their moment. Cartagena did not take advantage of it as a result of the 1-1 and neither did Valdepeñas as soon as it got rid of the control exercised by its opponent.

Everything was equalized again with the two teams under pressure for a semi-final so close and so far away. The ex-Azulgrana Sergio González culminated a counter with a shot to the post three seconds from the end and Andresito signed the final 2-1 in the play that closed the duel. The remaining three tenths did not give for anything else.