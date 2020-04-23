After Tiago Nunes stated that he found the Football Intelligence Center (CIFUT) of the Corinthians scrapped, Andrés Sanchez said on Wednesday that he is angry with the coach over the declaration. The president responded by pointing out that the department is modern and the technician’s comment was unfortunate.

“I was upset about it, there is nothing scrapped there, everything is best. When he came, he had carte blanche to deal with everything. The head of CIFUT since January is Pedro (Sotero), who brought it. He was unhappy in his comment, in his words, and I want to see any CT in Brazil have what Corinthians has “.

Andrés Sanchez also asked for patience with the coach in charge of the team

“I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but I’m definitely going to talk. Duílio has already spoken and I was really upset. He should be at Barcelona, ​​who doesn’t even have what he has at Corinthians. How he worked at Barcelona , thought it was bad here “, he added.

Under the command of Tiago Nunes, Corinthians was eliminated from Libertadores and does not have a good campaign in the Campeonato Paulista. Faced with the situation, Andrés lamented, but said he knew the team would oscillate.

“In the good training, in the results, very bad. We are changing the philosophy of the game, we have changed some players and the coach needs time. Obviously the results are below expectations, we knew it would oscillate. In Libertadores we played three good games and in the Paulistão were three good and the rest were very bad “.

Despite the problems and the disagreement, the president stated that he intends to keep the coach at Corinthians until the end of the year, but did not pay for his permanence. “No bank, he can die, a lot of things can happen,” he concluded.

Sports Gazette





