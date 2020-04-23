Andrés stated that Timão lost revenue of “25 to 30 million reais” with elimination

Before the football shutdown due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Corinthians he was not in a good moment. In addition to being outside the classification zone for the knockout Paulista championship, Timão had been eliminated in the preliminary phase of the Liberators cup, against Guaraní-PAR. In an interview with Band, President Andrés Sanchez regretted the loss of revenue from the fall in the continental tournament, but said the defeat “is part of football”.

“We will now dispute the biggest championship, which is the Brazilian one. Of course, Libertadores was disappointed, football is won and lost. We had put (revenue) up to the eighth, it was a revenue of 25 to 30 million reais counting everything, and we will stop collecting it. Other funds have already fallen and this is part of football “, declared the agent, who admitted supporting the title of an Argentine club in the competition

“We hope to be an Argentine, but it is difficult. Libertadores winning today is complicated. There are great teams, Grêmio, Palmeiras himself,” he added.

Andrés also spoke about the technical superiority of Flamengo, champion of Libertadores and Brazilian championshipin the past few months. President alvinegro opined that the good red-black phase is not the responsibility of management, but of the cyclicality of football.

“We already had great teams, they are now strong. This is not a question of management. Flamengo and Corinthians have always been power. This year they are a little better because they sold (players) and won Libertadores, as we won in 2012. Football is cyclical, everyone has their moment “, he added.

