One of the biggest problems that the Corinthians has faced lately is the financial crisis. According to a study released by Sports Value, Timão was the third most indebted club in Brazil in 2019, owing R $ 665 million, and the fourth most spent on football, R $ 419 million in total. In an interview with the channel Meu Timão, President Andrés Sanchez stated that it is possible to pay off debts.

“It is payable because you do not need to pay everything, you can renegotiate. Corinthians has R $ 450 million in revenue, it is not hiring a player, holding a little and selling. I took the club with R $ 19 million in payroll, today it is in R $ 12 million. Except it was supposed to be in R $ 8 million, but who can handle it? I am being beaten like crazy because I stopped hiring great players, at a more expensive level. Imagine who is spending a lot and is not winning titles ” , said.

Andrés Sanchez spoke about Corinthians’ deficit of R $ 177 million

Corinthians’ deficit in 2018, which was R $ 18.8 million, increased to R $ 177 million in 2019. Andrés explained that the reason for this increase is due to the high number of hires made by Alvinegro last season.

“In 2018 we didn’t sign anybody. In 2019, we may have exaggerated the quantity, not least because Fábio (Carille), a different mentality, wanted other players. It’s the project that you do, it may be that some players who did not succeed, yield from now on, this is part of football. We exaggerated a little last year “, he confessed.

According to Sports Value’s analysis, Corinthians is the team with the largest deficit in Brazil and is second only to Botafogo and Internacional in terms of debt.

Sports Gazette





.