While the ball does not roll again in Brazil, some names are being speculated in the clubs as possible reinforcements. At the Corinthians, the names of the time are the strikers Jô and Tevez, former athletes of Timão. However, President Andrés Sanchez ruled out hiring the duo.

In an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes this Saturday, Andrés stated that he does not intend to close a deal with the two so they can reissue the 2005 partnership in the Corinthians attack, and highlighted what hinders the white man in the transaction with the Argentine.

Jô and Tévez formed a pair at Corinthians in 2005

“I don’t think about that. It’s just that the Argentine press speculates a lot. Tevez costs 5 million dollars (about R $ 29 million) a year, so the chance of Corinthians signing is zero. Besides, we don’t even know if Tevez he wants to continue playing. He is a player who would fall very well in the club, he is an idol, but signing today is practically impossible. Even because there is no football, we do not know what will happen. You need to see what he wants from life ” .

Andrés had already declared to Rádio Club 947 that, despite consider Tevez as an idol, has no interest in hiring him. The president also gave details about the club’s interest in hiring striker Jô, who is currently at Nagoya Grampus, Japan. For him, the striker must “get rid” of the Japanese team to start talking.

“If he is free, we can talk. He is a player that matters to Corinthians, he wants to come here, we want him, but he has to get rid of the Japanese team. Jô already knows what Brazil is like, it is a different question, a different human being, and he was at Corinthians a few years ago. If we get good numbers, we close “.

Sports Gazette





