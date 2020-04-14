Andrés Palop He has overcome one of the great battles of his life. After 12 days after being infected with coronavirus, The former goalkeeper of Valencia and Seville, among others, was discharged after defeating the virus and failing a new test, which allows him to return to his home.

Palop addressed his followers through social networks to convey the great news. «Hello friends. I have been admitted for twelve days because of the positive Covid-19. Unfortunately and like many people I became infected and had to enter the Hospital. Now I can already say that after a few days of having a bad time and a lot of uncertainty I have tested negative and I am already at home ».

Now, the former player will have to spend two more weeks of home confinement before returning to normal life in a shared confinement with his own. Palop was admitted to the Hospital 9 de Octubre in Valencia suffering from respiratory failure and other symptoms compatible with the coronavirus, the virus from which he was infected and has been admitted for 12 days together with health personnel, for whom he also had words of thanks. “Thank you very much from the heart to all the people who have taken care of me, to my family and to all those who are going through this situation, stay positive and do not weaken. It comes out.