Andrés Nocioni, a former Real Madrid player, recently gave an interview to the AS media in which he spoke of the current situation of Facundo Campazzo, his former partner in the club in the Spanish capital. In it, he pointed out that his compatriot will have several offers this NBA summer, and that it will be difficult for him to decide between Madrid or the largest basketball league in the world:

“Madrid is going to have to listen to various offers for Campazzo this summer, that is a reality. I think that some team will try to take it at any cost. It seems to me that Madrid will have to understand that it will mean a quality leap for him. It is not easy make the decision Sergio Llull made with the Houston Rockets in his day. Since childhood, Facundo always saw the NBA as a possibility. “

I love you very much Andrés Nocioni. pic.twitter.com/kwK2YUW62o – Basketball Argentina (@BasketArgentina) April 3, 2020

