Andrés maintains fluid communication with Zaira, but not with Wanda

Each family is a world. Relationships can be good or bad, but there is always love, beyond fighting or fighting. In the entertainment there are also all kinds of stories, such as the case of Andrés Nara, who distanced himself from his daughters, Wanda and Zaira, after their divorce from Nora Colosimo. This link was further eroded when the businessman publicly defended Maxi López after separating from her eldest daughter.

As the models built their careers in the media, Andrés also became a very popular character who used to appear a lot on show programs, whether it was to talk about his daughters or his love life. Recently, he announced that he was planning his wedding with Pamela Acosta, a 35-year-old from Cordoba. And he clarified that he did not plan to invite her to the wife of Mauro Icardi, with whom he has not had dialogue for several years. However, with his youngest daughter he does maintain fluid communication.

This Sunday Father’s Day was celebrated and Zaira shared with her Instagram followers a photograph of her childhood and wrote an emotional message: “No one likes us to have a day to celebrate love, but somehow there is a day tax forces us to think about that person. Happy day Dad! Happy day to all dads … ♥ ️ No one said it was going to be easy, right !? But how nice it is to learn from our parents, grandparents and even more from our children. ”

The cute photo that Zaira Nara published in honor of her dad

Both Wanda and Nora « liked » the post made by the driver. Could there be a family rapprochement after so many years? Perhaps the celebration of your wedding is the perfect excuse to be able to make peace with each other and start a new stage, leaving the differences in the past.

In dialogue with Teleshow, Andrés Nara He said that he was very excited with the loving message that the couple of Jakob von Plessen: “With Zaira we were in communication, but always with this distancing and the topic of quarantine was added. Besides, he wrote to me personally. It is a very pleasant feeling because she is a sun ”. And he assured this was the best Father’s Day gift he had in his life.

Later, the businessman pointed out that they are still estranged with Wanda and he was not surprised not to receive a congratulation from him on Father’s Day. “There is no approach, neither of us accept third-party recommendations, I mean the family. I’m not going to give up my posture, I have a super calm conscience, I know everything I did for my daughters ”he reflected with complete certainty.

Andrés Nara and his daughter Wanda in their first wedding with Maxi López

Beyond that they have been fighting for years, he recognized that the like that the media put to Zaira’s greeting could be a first step for a reconciliation and the possibility of being able to close old wounds: « I have no problem with her and I would love to know to the two girls (Francesca and Isabella). This may be a first step … « .

Regarding his role as a father, Nara maintained that he did the best he could during the upbringing of his daughters: “I played whole and did nothing to be with this distance, beyond the fact that families go through different situations. This is further complicated by media, views, fame and silver. They never lacked for anything and they had what I could give them, they were very comfortable and I was always present. So this can be an approach. «

Lastly, he referred to the differences between his daughters: “Zaira is not dazzled by silver, or fame, or anything. She was always located, an example of a human being, she is impeccable. I am not saying that Wanda is the opposite, she is different and takes things differently, nothing more. Wanda is more of a tough head, she doesn’t accept that I have a different life, surely the separation from me hit her more than hers. ”

