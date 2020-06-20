López Obrador in an interview with Epigmenio Ibarra (Photo: Screenshot)

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, assured that his opponents are desperate to get him out of the presidency, but he asked them to « calm down », because the revocation of mandate will come very soon and there they will be able to vote to « kick him out » in a democratic way.

Obrador assured in the fourth part of his interview with Epigmenio Ibarra that the opponents, especially the National Action Party (PAN), are developing a plan to win the election of the Chamber of Deputies that is to come. He revealed that they care a lot about having a majority to revoke or modify the laws that have been approved so far.

« Imagine that the PAN voted against giving pensions to older adults, girls and boys with disabilities, against giving scholarships to students from poor families, against guaranteeing the right to health », said the president.

Further, assured that they are upset that corruption is now a serious crime and there is no right to bail or because article 28 of the Constitution has been amended « and it was established that the remission of taxes is prohibited, they enjoyed that privilege ».

According to the plan that the president assures, it is also one of the opposition priorities to achieve that during the revocation of the mandate they manage to remove him from office; However, López Obrador was optimistic and sure of having the people.

“According to this plan, on the 22nd, as I sent the initiative for the revocation of the mandate and I am going to submit to it, they are preparing because they think they are going to win me, that they are going to remove me from the presidency. We’ll see. I am convinced that people are supporting change, that they no longer want to return to the regime of corruption, injustice and privileges, « said Andrés Manuel.

By last, He assured that for the moment conservatism continues to unite and convince businessmen to join their initiatives. In addition, he assured that they have intellectuals, journalists, the media and a lot of money on their side.

“But there are other things, the reality has already changed, the mentality of the people is different. When the mentality of the people changes, everything changes, ”said the Mexican president.

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller and Andrés Manuel López Obrador in an interview with Epigmenio Ibarra (Photo: Screenshot)

During the Interview They also visited the room in the National Palace in Mexico City, where President Benito Juárez lived., one of the greatest figures to follow for López Obrador, whom he described as « the best president of Mexico, full of virtues, something exceptional, unique, persevering. »

“He never lost faith in the cause he was defending. He never gave up. Many of those around Juárez, honest men, got tired and faltered, called him to negotiate, it was thought that the cause was lost. He preferred to go north until things changed, new winds blew and foreigners were expelled, the republic recovered, ”said López Obrador.

They also reach the department where the Mexican president and the historian, writer and poet Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller currently live. In the clip they recall the story of support from the also academic, who denies being a « oppressed, subdued » woman, as the opposition thinks. In addition, it ensures that it does not have any interference in the decisions of the country or seek to have them.

“The figure of the first lady is not even a figure that is in a law, it was a tradition that has now been superseded, I think. Now we are talking about the president’s wife, as you can talk about the aunt, the sister. I am the wife of the President and I have no problem being one. We do not have powers and I do not want to have them either, budget management or anything that has to do with the exercise of a position for which only one person was chosen, not a family, ”said Gutiérrez Müller.

