Andrés Manuel López Obrador will offer a report 3 years after the electoral victory

MEXICO CITY

The spokesman for the Presidency, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, reported that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will offer a report on activities on the occasion of the “Third Year of the Historic and Democratic Triumph of the People of Mexico.”

The event will take place next Thursday, July 1 at 11:00 am in the Patio de Honor of the National Palace.

The report of the president @lopezobrador_ on the occasion of the

3rd Year of the Historical and Democratic Triumph of the People of Mexico, the

Thursday, July 1 at 11:00 am in the Patio de Honor of the National Palace. Follow him on social media and public media. – Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) June 29, 2021

The president is expected to speak about the actions in matters of health, education, security, development and well-being that his government has promoted.

Likewise, he is expected to be accompanied by his wife, Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, as well as members of his legal and extended cabinet.

jcs