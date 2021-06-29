in World

Andrés Manuel López Obrador will offer a report 3 years after the electoral victory

MEXICO CITY

The spokesman for the Presidency, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, reported that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will offer a report on activities on the occasion of the “Third Year of the Historic and Democratic Triumph of the People of Mexico.”

The event will take place next Thursday, July 1 at 11:00 am in the Patio de Honor of the National Palace.

The president is expected to speak about the actions in matters of health, education, security, development and well-being that his government has promoted.

Likewise, he is expected to be accompanied by his wife, Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, as well as members of his legal and extended cabinet.

jcs

