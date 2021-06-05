Andrés Manuel López Obrador instructs helps workers trapped in Coahuila mine

In Xpujil, Campeche, I received the information that in Múzquiz, Coahuila, seven workers had been trapped in a mine by a spill from a water dam. – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 5, 2021

MEXICO CITY.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, instructed the corresponding authorities to immediately help seven workers who were trapped in a mine in Múzquiz, Coahuila.

“In Xpujil, Campeche, I received the information that in Múzquiz, Coahuila, seven workers had been trapped in a mine by a spill from a water dam.

“I instructed the Secretaries of Security and Labor and the National Coordinator of Civil Protection to act immediately; they are already on their way there. There are elements of the National Guard and the Army present at the site.

“We are attentive and in coordination with the municipal and state authorities. We want the rescue to be favorable for the families and for everyone,” said the president.

The accident at a skid mine trapped seven workers who are being rescued by rescue crews.

The state Labor Secretariat reported that it received the accident report around 12:50 p.m., informing that some people were working and were trapped inside the mine.

In the place are Civil Protection authorities, sole command and labor inspectors to carry out rescue work and investigations.

Preliminary investigations show that there are indications that the accident was due to an overflow and flooding at the mine.

