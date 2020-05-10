Mexico City.- The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, congratulated the mothers on May 10 and dedicated the song “Amor Eterno” by Juan Gabriel to them.

In a video that he posted on social networks, in addition to López Obrador, his wife, the writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, was present, who showed a painting titled “Fable of flowers” as a gift for Mexican mothers, also sent best wishes.

“Today is Mother’s Day, we hope that all of you will be at home. If your mother is away, please do not visit her, we are in a stage of health contingency, but we are not going to stop celebrating, ”said Gutiérrez Müller.

“I have decided to paint these flowers that I have called the ‘Flower Fable’, because I know that mothers really like to be given flowers and this time because we have to innovate.”

They are painted flowers for you, I wish you with great affection that you are very happy, receive calls from your children, from your grandchildren and have a happy day waiting for the best times, “she added.

While the president also remembered those who have died, but he said, they left affection and love among his own and for this reason, he dedicated the song “Amor eterno” to the late Mexican singer-songwriter Alberto Aguilera Valadez, better known as Juan Gabriel.

“I wish you the best, congratulations today, May 10, congratulations to the mothers, the mothers, the grandmothers, those who accompany us and those who came before us, who closed their eyes, but left us their affection, his love. The gift I have for you is from an extraordinary composer, Juan Gabriel; I met him, a great artist, a great person, an extraordinary human being and the song is beautiful, “Eternal love”, congratulations, “said the president.

After the words of López Obrador and Gutiérrez Müller, the video of the singer Juan Gabriel followed when he performed the song at his concert at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, which was held in December 1990.