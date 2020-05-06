Andrés Jiménez (Carmona, Seville, 57 years old) does not forget the reception given to Michael Jordan at the University of North Carolina that day in mid-July 1984. The members of the Spanish basketball team, including Jiménez found, they were witnesses at the Carmichael Auditorium in Chapel Hill. “We were preparing for the Los Angeles Games. We were there for a couple of days on our way to Mexico, where we were going to play some friendlies, which by the way ended up like the rosary of dawn. I think we trained at that university thanks to the friendship of Antonio [Díaz Miguel, seleccionador español] with Dean Smith [entrenador de Carolina del Norte]. We were walking around there and it coincided with the time Michael Jordan arrived. We could be more or less up to date with the NBA, but it was totally different from what it is now. There was not so much information. We did not know that he was already so famous. The surprise was to see an uncle who was not very tall either, and yes, he was fibrous, but he was still finite and he was not a physical portent, and the madness that broke out among the people. His appearance didn’t make you see what kind of player he was. Until we suffer it. I remember that we said to ourselves: ‘Well, this is going to be a little more figure than we thought”.

The suspicions were confirmed a day later. The United States team, made up of university students, faced an NBA team. “We went to see them. People cheered on the college kids, and of course Jordan was the one taking the cake. He was a boy but he was already God. He was the fucking master, “recalls Jiménez.

The Los Angeles Games are here. Spain, with an excellent team led by Corbalán, Epi and Fernando Martín, confirmed the progression begun with their fourth place in the Cali World Cup in 1982, where Andrés Jiménez debuted and Díaz Miguel’s team beat the United States for the first time, and the silver medal in the Eurobasket in 1983. In the first phase of the Olympic event, Spain was beaten by the United States (101-68), but beat Australia in the quarterfinals and Yugoslavia in the semifinals. And he met again with Michael Jordan, but this time competing for gold. “We had already seen that it was a very serious team. But it is one thing to see it and another to face it. You don’t know how tough they stand until you’re there. We pay for our ignorance. At the time, if it came to you, you would watch a video of an NBA game and it was from the previous year. And we had never experienced playing against that type of basketball. I didn’t even know who Sam Perkins was [cuarto en el draft y de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte, como Jordan]. But not knowing who your rival was also had its positive side, especially against Italy, the USSR or Yugoslavia, which until then always beat us. That kind of unconsciousness and lack of prejudice sometimes helped us, ”says Jiménez. Spain lost the final 96-65 and Díaz Miguel declared that the United States was 50 years ahead of the rest of the world.

“What struck me the most is that it was a team that at times played like a runaway horse. You more or less took care of the rebound and the losses, you had them more or less controlled [España solo perdía por 46-41 en el descanso del primer partido] And suddenly they were going crazy, with the support of the passionate people who filled the Inglewood Forum. The game turned on you and completely went away. ” And always, in front of the attack, Michael Jordan. “Suddenly, he would appear, take two strides and stand in your basket and do a mate or a spectacular action. They were going crazy and they were driving you crazy. ”

Jordan was then 21 years old and had just been chosen by the Bulls in third place in the draft behind Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston) and Sam Bowie (Portland). “He was a guy from another level. You could see Pat Ewing, very big and with very long arms, or Sam Perkins, who was tremendous, but he was superior to all, spectacular. It jumped and was suspended in midair. He was striding and he was already a meter ahead of you. He was very different from the rest, he had a special charisma and an infinite hunger to win. It was like an uncontrollable panther ”, revives Jiménez.

The pressure on the departure of the ball from the team led by Bobby Knight was another problem that weighed down on the Spanish team. “I remember how difficult it was for our guards to give the first pass. I had to open up and make a screen so that our base could start the play. The pressure they exerted was impossible to overcome. We didn’t have it rehearsed. They had never done that to us. They recovered many balls like that ”.

And the Dream Team arrived

The duel was repeated in the first phase of the Games in 1992. They were doubly special for Andrés Jiménez, because they were played in Barcelona and because he had just recovered from a serious knee injury that kept him 14 months away from the courts. “Unfortunately for the national team it didn’t go very well. But for me, beyond the sporting result, it was a return to life. That game against the United States was like a personal prize because there was a moment during my recovery when I didn’t know if I was going to play again and I became afraid of staying lame forever. But I recovered, Díaz Miguel selected me and in that match I came to defend Jordan at some moments. ”

Spain lost that August 2 at the Badalona Olympic Stadium by 81-122. Jiménez was the top scorer for Spain with 23 points. Jordan dazzled again. He had just won his second ring in the NBA and captured his second Olympic gold with the unforgettable Dream Team. The legend was forged.

The 1984 Los Angeles Final

UNITED STATES, 96; SPAIN, 65

United States: Steve Alford (10), Alvin Robertson (6), Michael Jordan (20), Sam Perkins (12), Patrick Ewing (9), Wayman Tysdale (14), Vern Fleming (9), Leon Wood (6), Joe Kleine (4), Chris Mullin (4), Jon Konkac (2) and Jeff Turner (0). Coach: Bobby Knight.

Spain: Corbalán (6), Epi (4), Josep Maria Margall (10), Andrés Jiménez (16), Fernando Martín (14), López Iturriaga (6), Romay (5), Fernando Arcega (2), José Luis Llorente ( 2), Beirán (0), De la Cruz (0) and Solozábal (0). Coach: Antonio Díaz Miguel.

Final of the Los Angeles Olympic Games played on August 10, 1984 at the Inglewood Forum. About 17,000 spectators.

The duel in Barcelona 92

SPAIN, 81; UNITED STATES, 122

Spain: Rafa Jofresa (6), Biriukov (4), Villacampa (15), Andrés Jiménez (23), Quique Andreu (11), José Arcega (5), Xavi Fernández (3), Tomàs Jofresa (2), Herreros (6) , Orenga (6) and Aldama (0). Coach: Antonio Díaz Miguel.

United States: Magic Johnson (0), Michael Jordan (11), Drexler (17), Bird (14), Ewing (14), David Robinson (9), Pippen (10), Karl Malone (7), Mullin (14), Barkley (20), John Stockton (4) and Laettner (2). Coach: Chuck Daly.

Match played on August 2, 1992, corresponding to the group stage of the Barcelona Olympic Games. Badalona Pavilion. 12,500 spectators.