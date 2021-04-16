Andres Jasson, the young Hispanic-Argentine who plays in the NYCFC and at the same time studies at Yale University

Because of his origins, football is in his blood and being a professional footballer is the first great dream fulfilled by Andres jasson, footballer of the New York City FC. His other goal is to be able to graduate in economics from the prestigious Yale University, at the age of 19 he combines and enjoys passion with responsibility.

His mother is Spanish and his father is Argentine, but he was born and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut. He came to New York City FC at a young age, won two U-19 national titles with the club’s academy and trained with the first team at 15 years of age. And as his football career progresses, he studies at Yale University.

“It is not easy to go to school and play soccer at the same time, but I have learned from High school that it is very important to know what homework you have, when they are due and to be able to create a plan for when you are going to do it.r. It is very important to have the discipline to do it and not say: ‘well I’ll do it tomorrow or later’. So if you create a plan, it becomes easier for you when you have more games and train a lot more, “he said in an interview with El Diario NY.

In that sense, he said that he enjoys his day to day and takes his classes at home when he returns from playing or training. It is the example of how integral footballers can be when there is the desire and responsibility to improve themselves.

“At Yale I am going to study economics, but I also have to study many other classes on very different things and learn. And I really enjoy it because I understand that it is very important to have an education and I also know that after football it can help me a lot. When I come back from training I’m a little tired, but I have the whole afternoon off and going to school also helps me not to get bored at home, “he added.

How is Andrés Jasson on the pitch?

He feels that he is a player who likes to have the ball, turn around and shoot at goal. He also feels defensive commitment because he likes to run and go backwards. He is short and being light gives him an advantage in taking offensive fouls.

“My preferred position is as a left winger or as ’10’, but I can also play on the right. It seems to me that in the coming years I am going to learn a lot more to be able to play well in any of the three positions, ”said NYCFC number ’21’.

Andres has a maximum reference to Lionel Messi and learns from Maxi Moralez / Courtesy

“I want to compete to have minutes, to be able to help the team in any way: with goals or assists. I do want to be playing and learning a lot, there are a lot of players in the club that I can learn a lot from and so being young I’m going to try to take advantage of it, ”said Jasson.

And one of those players is the Argentine Maxi Moralez, who has a long career as a professional and is one of the leaders of the organization. He even resembles his game with the style of the ’10’ that New York City has.

This Saturday The American Citizens will make its premiere at the MLS 2021 at Audi Field, against DC United as a visitor. Jasson stressed that the team worked well in the preseason and aspired to great things.

FINAL: The last preseason game ends with a 2-0 victory over @hfdathletic 🔵 2-0 🟢 pic.twitter.com/zNCIqDbs0S – NYCFC Spanish (@NYCFCEspanol) April 10, 2021

Also, he recalled his professional debut in the Newyorkers against Tigres UANL for the Concacaf Champions League. It was on December 15 at Orlando City Stadium and he entered at 70 ‘in place of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

“My debut was a very special moment, I had signed a contract a month ago and I was training with the team and I knew it was a possibility. Very happy that I was able to play, even though the result was not what we wanted. I was a little nervous to make a professional debut, but also due to COVID-19 I had not played for a long time, “he concluded.