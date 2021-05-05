Andrés Iniesta trusts that the FC Barcelona is champion of LaLiga

The Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta, former player of Barcelona and currently in the Vissel Kobe Japanese, showed his confidence that his former team can win their matches in the last four days and that “some result will accompany him” to win the LaLiga Santander title.

“It is true that these last days everything is equalized much more, all the teams play things and make it more difficult, but I trust that Barça can count the games by victories and accompany some results so that it can achieve this League that is being very competitive “, Iniesta considered in an act of LaLiga.

The Barcelona It is third with 74 points, the same as Real Madrid, which is second and two behind Atlético de Madrid, which leads the ranking with 76.

Precisely this Saturday they will face the rojiblanco team at the Camp Nou at 4.15 pm, a confrontation that is reminiscent of the last day of the 2013-14 season, in which both teams played the title and the 1-1 draw gave the rojiblancos tournament.

“I remember that game as a final in LaLiga, against Atlético de Madrid. The game started very well for us, with 1-0, but in the end we couldn’t get that victory that gave us the title, and it was a very disappointment. great, because winning a League of that level, of that competitiveness that there was and with all that it meant for us, escaped us on the last day at home, and Atlético was justly deserving of winning it “, Iniesta valued

The Albacete midfielder, winner of 31 titles with Barcelona, ​​including four Champions Leagues (2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015), returned to the pitch with Vissel Kobe in Japan on May 1 after a four-month injury.

