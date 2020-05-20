Andres Iniesta is one of the legends of Spanish soccer. His good game with him Barcelona and the world won with his National Team in 2010 they catapulted him to the field of the chosen ones. Currently in the Vissel Kobe of Japan, the “Brain” spoke of Argentine soccer.

In principle, he said that he did not see the entire final of the Copa Libertadores 2018 which was played in Madrid. “The final between River and Mouth in Madrid I didn’t see it complete. I saw that game in pieces or some images. But hey, a great event. I suppose that obviously having a final like this, between two Argentine teams, and that it could not be played closer, because it made many things difficult. A River-Boca I have not experienced it in the first person, but it is something that crosses the lines, “he said.

In addition, in the interview with the Olé newspaper, he was consulted for the new facet as vice president of Mouth of Juan roman riquelme, his former partner in the Barca. “I heard he was in the offices now, so to speak. Well, with RomanSince then we have been talking. Sometimes more continuously than others, but we have always maintained that contact, a good relationship. Delighted about it. I shared my beginnings. My first and second year with the first team, at the time of Van gaalIt was not long. Another type of player who has a brutal quality, “he explained.

Meanwhile, he spoke about the lack of place for classic couplings in modern equipment and highlighted Pablo Aimar. “Soccer is true that it has changed a lot. But it depends on the team you are in and the way you want to play. I really like 4-3-3 with the pivot and the two interiors. But in the end it depends on the players. Obviously, that coupling, the one we all think more or less, because I don’t know if it has been lost, but it is not as old as it used to be. Aimar, who was a player that I loved. It depends on the team, the way you like to play, the players you may have, “he said.

In addition to the “Payasito”, he also praised Roman, Juan Sebastián Verón and Angel Di Maria. “I liked it a lot before Aimar. Yes, Aimar. I liked him a lot because he was a different player, with a lot of self-confidence, daring, one on one, overflowing, fast, intelligent. I’ve always liked identifying with players like that. And there are 200 thousand more, the same Roman, Veron. Today is like I’m out, now since I came to Japanheh Of the current ones? Say MariaFor example, “replied Iniesta.

Finally, he recounted his position after Veron and Javier Mascherano you have been tempted to play in They studytes. “Talk to Javi. He called me but we didn’t talk much in depth. He asked me how I was and I transmitted my situation here and nothing else. He told me his wish for it to be, if there were possibilities, but not more, “he added.

