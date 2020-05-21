The Spanish Andrés Iniesta, current player of the Vissel Kobe, stressed that sharing the court with one of the best players in the world such as the Argentine Lionel Messi has been one of the best things in his career, and for this reason he thinks that Barcelona could have won some other UEFA Champions League.

“Having had Leo for so long. There are four Champions achieved, but having the team we had and counting on Leo, surely with Barcelona some more we should have been able to win; although football is like this: rivals play, they are also very good and the important thing is to savor when you get things, “he said in an interview for the Argentine newspaper Olé.

The “Fantasmita” highlighted that Messi stands out in the world for having great regularity, which not only shows it game by game, but year by year.

“The regularity with which he makes the difference, game by game, year by year and does not stop. So, even today after so many years and so many things, he continues to surprise. This is available to very few or none.”

The winner of the World Cup in South Africa 2010 with Spain confessed that although all eyes are on Messi, he takes soccer as a game and enjoys it every time he is on the field of play.

“Perhaps he is very striking that he enjoys the ball at his feet, that he always wants to play, that he has fun in the same way as when I met him. He does not stop taking everything as a game, beyond doing it with total professionalism. It must not be easy to be Messi every day. “

On the other hand, he indicated that injustice has been part of the “Flea” with the Argentina team, since he considers that the minimum Albiceleste nation should have already won a World Cup.

“They have had great footballers, a selection with spectacular players and having what for me is number one. So, they have not succeeded; what happened against Germany, for example, are details. Small moments that tip the balance for a place or for another. Surely, if they play another game maybe it would turn out differently, “he added.

Iniesta played with the Barcelona team from 2002 to 2018 where he won a total of 32 titles, including nine League championships, six King’s Cups, seven Spanish Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

