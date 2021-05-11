Andrés Iniesta extends two years with Vissel Kobe on his birthday

Thinking of retiring in Japan

Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta announced today his two-year renewal with Vissel Kobe of the Japanese league, which he arrived in mid-2018 and with whom he aspires to play until his retirement as a professional, he said.

“Today is a very special day, to continue linked to Vissel Kobe for two more years makes me very excited,” said the player during a press conference held this Tuesday in Tokyo, the same day he turns 37.

The former FC Barcelona midfielder and world and European champion with the Spanish national team stressed that he still feels “very strong” and with “motivation to continue making the club grow”, in his appearance with the owner of the club and the giant of commerce electronic Rakuten, Hiroshi Mikitani.

Iniesta affirmed that he wishes to continue playing football “for a long time”, although he added that “he will say enough” when a day comes when he feels that he cannot “continue to do well.” He also showed his desire to finish his football career at Vissel and to “maintain his connection with the club’s project for a long time, beyond football.”

The La Mancha midfielder wanted to thank Mikitani and the Vissel fans for “the trust, affection and respect” they have placed in him for three years, when he decided to undertake the “exciting challenge” of signing for the Kobe club (west of Japan).

“We have gone through difficult and hard times, but also good times,” said Iniesta, who highlighted among his most special memories the first two titles won by the Japanese club in its history and its first appearance in the Asian Champions League.

Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in May 2018

Since 2018 Iniesta joined the Kobe team in May 2018, with a contract initially signed for three years, and since then he has become the undisputed leader of the team and the top star of the J-League. To date he has played 77 games, scored 16 goals and given 18 passes for Vissel, which is currently in fifth place in the Japanese first division towards the halfway point of the competition.

Vissel’s “brain” and team captain has lifted an Emperor’s Cup (2019) and a Japan Super Cup (2020), the first two national trophies that adorn the club’s showcases, although he has failed to put the team among the contenders to win the J-League.

The “magician” returned to play with Vissel last day 1 after being away from the pitch for four months due to a tendon tear in the proximal rectus femoris muscle, an injury that was operated on in Barcelona.

Record salary in Japan

Although the official figures for his initial three-year contract were not disclosed by the club, local media put his income at around 25 million euros a year, a record salary in Japan and to which would be added advertising revenue.

