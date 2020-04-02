Andres Iniesta has donated 20 beds and medical supplies to a hospital in his hometown, Albacete, specifically to El Perpetuo Socorro Hospital. This has been made public by the footballer’s family through his father, José Antonio Iniesta, in statements for EFE. Despite having made it public today, Thursday, they have been working on the compilation of this aid “more than a week”, with which they hope to contribute their grain of sand to the city and its neighbors in the fight against the coronavirus.

Jose Antonio He acknowledges that they have not wanted to provide the exact amounts that he has provided to the aforementioned hospital despite the fact that the number of beds has transpired. His idea is «help in any way possible»But that they have no intention of« advertising the quantities, we do so because we understand that having the possibilities we must take care to avoid more deaths».

Despite the fact that the wineries that are owned by the Iniesta family, the player’s father, currently operate in the Vissel Kobe japanese and ex del Barca, He affirms that they currently dedicate “80% of the time to making calls and managing the arrival of material to donate it to the hospital.” Apparently, Jose Antonio maintains a daily relationship with the emergency chief of the El Perpetuo Socorro Hospital, the health worker Joaquín Payá, to be aware of what is most necessary. The latter aims at “FP2 masks, waterproof material for making hydro-alcoholic gowns, gloves and gels.”

“We have tried to buy respirators, but it is very difficult to get them because there is a high demand. We will continue trying because having or not having them can cause deaths, “acknowledges the footballer’s father, who emphasizes that now they only want to” help and ask for what healthcare professionals tell us they need». The death toll continues to rise in Spain with the tragic record reaching today, more than 110,000 positive cases for coronavirus. The number of deceased also reaches five digits (10,003). In Albacete, the number of positives is 2,098 for the 170 deceased registered on Thursday.

How Iniesta, there are already many athletes who are contributing their grain of sand to the cause. He Real Madrid As an entity, it was recognized for its “very important contribution” by the President of the Community of Madrid. Isco Alarcón and Sara Sálamo also led another aid campaign, as well as Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio. The cases of other great Spanish athletes such as Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol on the one hand, and Fernando Alonso on the other are also highlighted.