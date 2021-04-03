Andrés Guarded sets off the alarms at Real Betis, Pellegrini confirms the Little Prince’s injury

Manuel Pellegrini, coach of the Betis, announced this Saturday that Mexican midfielder Andrés Guardado has returned to Seville “with a muscle problem” that makes him low for Sunday’s game in Elche, which he considers to be the first of the “ten finals” they have left to make sure. a place in Europe.

After a final training in Seville Before traveling to Alicante in the afternoon, the Chilean coach explained at a press conference that the ailment suffered by Guarded had already “prevented him from playing the second game” of his team this week, although he specified that the other internationals from the Betic team “arrived well “of your commitments.

For this reason, he added, “the rest” of the footballers “are all available,” including the defender. Marc bartra, who has been injured for the past three months.

The Santiago coach pointed out that the League has “ten finals left to maintain a European quota (position)” which, as he stressed, “depends solely and exclusively” on Betis, currently ranked sixth with 45 points, the same as fifth, the Real society.

He warned, however, that “Elche has been rising” in recent days, so his team must “play in the best possible way” at Martínez Valero.

